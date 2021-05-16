Sri Lanka arrive in Bangladesh for three-match ODI series

Adv.

Dhaka, May 16 (IANS) The Sri Lanka cricket team has arrived in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted on Sunday. The team will now complete three days of quarantine before it plays a practice match on May 21.

Sri Lanka have named Kusal Perera as captain for the series. They have named a young squad for the series, which starts on May 23. Only three players in the team are aged more than 30, while 33-year-old Isuru Udana is the only one over 31.

Kusal Mendis has been named as the vice-captain of the 18-member squad as regulars Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were all dropped.

Adv.

The second match will be played on May 25, while third is scheduled to be played on May 28.

–IANS

rkm/akm