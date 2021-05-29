Sri Lanka open their account in ICC Super League, languish in 12th place

Adv.

Dubai, May 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s 97-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday in the third ODI of the bilateral series, which they lost 1-2, earned them their first points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The islanders, who are due to play India in a limited-overs series in July, have played six matches in the Super League but have won just one.

While the victory has not done them any good in terms of position on the points table as they are still languishing in 12th place, they have managed to earn eight points which is one less than 11th placed South Africa’s nine and two less than Zimbabwe and Ireland’s 10. While Zimbabwe are in ninth place, Ireland are in 10th position.

Bangladesh, who lead the table with five wins in nine matches, have 50 points. They are followed by England with 40 points from four wins in nine matches.

Pakistan and Australia are third and fourth respectively with 40 points each. The net run-rate differentiates the three sides.

New Zealand, Afghanistan and West Indies are fifth, sixth and seventh with 30 points, while India are eighth with 29 points.

The top seven teams, plus hosts India, from the 13 in the Super League will qualify directly for the ODI World Cup to be staged in India in 2023.

India, being the host country, are guaranteed a place in the tournament.

The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament, which will also feature the best teams from the lower rungs of the competition.

The Netherlands are yet to get going in the Super League.

–IANS

kh/akm