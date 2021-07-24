Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Sri Lanka score consolation 3-wicket win in third ODI

By Glamsham Bureau
Sri Lanka score consolation 3-wicket win in third ODI
Adv.

Colombo, July 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in the third and final One-day International here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday night. India had collapsed for 225 from 147/3, leaving the task easy for the host who rode on Avishka Fernando’s 76 (98 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 65 (56 balls). The match had been reduced to 47-overs-a-side due to rain. India, however, won the series 2-1.

Brief scores: India 225 all out in 43.1 overs (P Shaw 49, S Samson 46, S Yadav 40, A Dananjaya 3/44, P Jayawickrama 3/59) lost to Sri Lanka 227/7 in 39 overs (A Fernando 76, B Rajapaksa 65, R Chahar 3/54, C Sakariya 2/34).

–IANS

Adv.

kh/

Adv.
Previous articleChahar, Sakariya efforts in vain as Sri Lanka win 3rd ODI (Ld)
Next articleIndia, Israel to collaborate in life sciences, agritech
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates