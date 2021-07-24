Sri Lanka score consolation 3-wicket win in third ODI

Adv.

Colombo, July 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in the third and final One-day International here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday night. India had collapsed for 225 from 147/3, leaving the task easy for the host who rode on Avishka Fernando’s 76 (98 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 65 (56 balls). The match had been reduced to 47-overs-a-side due to rain. India, however, won the series 2-1.

Brief scores: India 225 all out in 43.1 overs (P Shaw 49, S Samson 46, S Yadav 40, A Dananjaya 3/44, P Jayawickrama 3/59) lost to Sri Lanka 227/7 in 39 overs (A Fernando 76, B Rajapaksa 65, R Chahar 3/54, C Sakariya 2/34).

