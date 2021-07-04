Sri Lanka shot out for 166 in third ODI against England

Adv.

Bristol, July 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s batting woes on the current England tour continued on Sunday as they were bowled out for 166 in 41.1 overs in a rain-plagued third ODI here.

Asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan, after the toss was delayed due to rain, the Sri Lankan batters failed to click again in overcast conditions and were soon down to three down for 33 runs in the eighth over as skipper Kushal Perera (9), Avishka Fernando (14) and Pathun Nissanka returned to the pavilion in quick succession.

An unbeaten 48 by Dasun Shanaka did raise some hopes for the visitors but their hopes were short-lived as the other batsmen failed to support him. Wanindu Hasaranga was the next major contributor to the score with 20 as the other batsmen failed to get going again.

England bowlers Chris Woakes, who came in place of Mark Wood, David Willey and Tom Curran exploited the conditions and the susceptibility of the Sri Lankan bowlers against swing well to trouble all of them. All-rounder Curran with four for 35 was the best of the home team bowlers. Woakes finished with two for 28 from his 10 overs while Willey had two for 36 from seven.

England have already taken an assailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166 in 41.1 overs (D Shanaka 48 not out; Tom Curran 4/350)

–IANS

bsk/qma