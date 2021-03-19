Sriram, Disha emerge champions at AITA U-16

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Disha Santosh Khandoji emerged as the champions in the boys and girls under-16 categories respectively in the AITA Talent Series-7 under-16 hosted by Tennis360 Academy.

In contrasting finals, played here on Friday, Sriram, seeded sixth, defeated fourth seed Suchir Chetan Sheshadri in three sets while Disha claimed her maiden U-16 title with an upset victory over third seed Kaajal Ramisetty.

Disha, who had finished runner-up at the KSLTA AITA U-14 TS event last month, began on the right note breaking her opponent’s serve in the very first game. However, she lost the next three games and was down 1-3 before she pulled up her socks and reduced the margin to 3-4 before winning the next three games in a row to grab the first set 6-4.

The second set began on a similar note, but this time the 13-year-old student of Sindhi High School was prepared for her opponent and went 4-2 up. Serving for the match at 5-4, she was down 15-40 before making a comeback and winning the game, set and match.

The boys’ final was keenly contested with both Sriram and Sheshadri holding their serves until the seventh game which the former broke to go 4-3 up and won the next two games as well to take the first set. Despite holding an advantage of a 5-4 lead, the 15-year-old student of Deans Academy, Vaibhav, lost the second set 5-7. However, he didn’t give a semblance of a chance to his fancied opponent in the decider after grabbing an early break to lead 4-2 and closing out the set and match at 6-2.

Results (Finals):

Boys Singles

6-Vaibhav Krishna Sriram bt 4-Suchir Chetan Sheshadri 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Girls singles

Disha Santhosh Khandoji bt 3-Kaajal Raamisetty 6-4, 6-4.

–IANS

rkm/bg