SRK apologises to KKR fans for MI defeat

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell to a stunning 10-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) despite being in a dominant position for much of the match and their owner, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, ended up apologising to fans for the performance.

“Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

Andre Russell took as many as five wickets as KKR dismissed MI for 152 runs. They were cruising for much of the chase thanks to a 72-run opening stand between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. While Rana scored 57, Gill made 33 and was dismissed in ninth over.

From there, however, the two-time champions went through a stunning collapse with none of the rest of the batsmen managing to make a double digit score. They ended up being restricted to 142/7.

