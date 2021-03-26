ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Steeplechaser Dagar operated upon, ruled out for entire year

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Navneet Singh

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The sporting career of Naveen Dagar, the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist in 3000 metres steeplechase, has come to a halt temporarily due to multiple fractures in the shinbone of his left leg.

The 33-year-old athlete from Haryana sustained fractures during the Federation Cup athletics meet in Patiala on March 17. He has since been operated upon and has been advised bed rest. Although he hasn’t qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, now even the upcoming opportunities to qualify have been washed away as he has been ruled out of action for the entire year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to multiple fractures the doctor has inserted a rod in the leg. However, I’m feeling better now. I will be visiting the doctor again next week, so that he can re-examine the injured leg,” Dagar told IANS.

Steeplechase is considered one of the toughest track events. During the gruelling seven and a half laps of 400m track race competitors have to negotiate seven water jumps and 24 hurdles.

Dagar says he has started walking with crutches but within the room at his home in Haryana. “There is no pain. But I’m not putting too much stress on the injured leg,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Federation Cup, Dagar’s aim was to break the 8-minute 30-second barrier. That would have been better than his personal best of 8 minutes 39 minutes, set in 2018 in Guwahati, but that would still have been short of the Tokyo Olympic Games qualification time of 8 minutes 22 seconds.

To achieve his target, Dagar got off to a good start. He was tucked behind Tokyo Olympic quota winner Avinash Sable for the first 1,000 metres of the race. But after he crossed the third water jump he fell and suffered multiple fractures in his left leg.

“It was an unfortunate incident. I was feeling good and was confident of clocking a good time,” Dagar recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury could take a long time to heal and Dagar knows it’s an uphill road to recovery. “I doubt if I would be fit to compete this season. But I would make an effort for the 2022 season,” he added.

Even if Dagar is able to recover, says a national level coach, it would be difficult for him to compete in the steeplechase event because of hurdling and water jumps that put too much stress on the shinbone.

Dagar, however, wants to run again. “Let me recover first and then I will plan out which track event I’m able to run,” he said.

—IANS

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndian women's sports pistol team strikes gold again (Round-up)
Next articlePara-athletics: After chaos, men's shot put to be held again
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Para-athletics: After chaos, men's shot put to be held again

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A day after the men's shot put event of the National Para-Athletics Championships was held under mobile phone...
Read more
Sports

Para-athletes face harrowing time after last-minute change of venue

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A last-minute change of venue, from Chennai to Bangalore, for the 19th National Para Athletics Championships...
Read more
Sports

India's senior, junior athletics selection panels named

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday nominated Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa as chairman of selection committee...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates