Stella Campbell hoping for ODI debut after stellar show vs India in warm-up

Mackay, Sep 19 (IANS) Australian pace bowler Stella Campbell, who had a three-wicket haul against the touring Indian side during the practice game at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Saturday, said that an ODI debut against the visitors would be a dream come true for her.

The tall bowler came up with a stellar performance (3/38) as Australia clinched a 36-run win in the 50-over warm-up match against India.

“(An ODI debut) would be a dream come true, but I’m just here to enjoy the experience, learn and improve as much as I can. But if that was to happen, that would be a pretty cool opportunity,” said Campbell ahead of the start of the multi-format series with the first ODI at Mackay on September 21.

With the pace Campbell generated, she dismissed Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in the early stages to leave the tourists in dire straits. Campbell had replaced fellow teen fast bowler Darcie Brown. She then snared the wicket of Sneh Rana to complete a fruitful outing.

“I felt pretty good. I felt like I had a good rhythm, I felt comfortable and relaxed in my processes, so I was able to go out there and do what I do best… I was able to come back with good control and really nail my processes,” Campbell told cricket.com.au.

The 19-year-old, 6’1″ tall bowler is Australia’s newest sensation and the awkward bounce she generates has given the home side more options.

“It’s pretty simple – I’m a tall fast bowler so they just want me to run in hard, bowl fast and be an intimidator. That’s been my role (with the Sixers) for the past few seasons now so I feel like I’m really able to nail it.”

Campbell though will face tough competition from all-rounder Annabel Sutherland as the team looks for replacements for Megan Schutt and the injured fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck.

