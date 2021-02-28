ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Steyn slams Doull for 'mid-life crisis' comment

By Glamsham Bureau
Lahore, Feb 28 (IANS) Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn lashed out at commentator Simon Doull after the latter made comments on Steyn’s “mid-life crisis”.

Steyn, who is playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was shown sitting in the dressing room during their innings against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. Doull, who was doing commentary with David Gower quipped “mid-life crisis with that hair” after which Gower called it “lockdown hair”.

Steyn later tweeted: “Question Which commentator said I have a mid life crisis?”

He then made two tweets in which he said that he has “no time for you as a human” if commentators start talking about cricketers’ personal life or appearance. “If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” Steyn said in his first tweet.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone,” he said in his second tweet.

Peshawar chased down total of 199 to beat Quetta by three wickets with as many balls remaining.

–IANS

rkm/pgh

