ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Stokes wasted at No.6 in T20Is: Pietersen

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) All-rounder Ben Stokes has to bat higher up in the order for England in T20Is, said former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Stokes batted at No.5 or No.6 throughout England’s five-match T20I series in India which ended in a 2-3 defeat for the visitors.

He ended up not batting in the first and third matches while scoring 24, 46 and 14 in the other games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ben Stokes is completely wasted at No. 6 as a batter and bowling part time. Bairstow in T20’s is an opener. If he doesn’t open, Stokes bats 4!” Pietersen tweeted.

India scored an imposing 224/2 on Saturday, buoyed by captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s 94-run opening partnership. Kohli ended the innings unbeaten on 80 off 52 balls. In reply, England looked capable of challenging the total during opener Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan’s 130-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, fast bowler Shardul Thakur then took three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell, in which he took two wickets for just 15 runs, stifled the visitors for runs. England ended their innings on 188/8, thus handing India a 36-run win.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFootball Delhi Women's League starts March 22
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India outplayed us in big moments: England captain Morgan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday said his side couldn't hold on to big moments that saw them lose...
Read more
Sports

Afghan skipper breaks Dhoni's record of most T20I wins

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Abu Dhabi, March 20 (IANS) Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan broke MS Dhoni's record of most T20 International wins as captain after his team registered...
Read more
Sports

Harmanpreet ruled out of 1st T20I vs SA (Preview, Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women, who are looking to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women in the three-match T20...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Stokes wasted at No.6 in T20Is: Pietersen

Football Delhi Women's League starts March 22

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Football Delhi Women's League starts on Monday, with the final scheduled for April 10.There will be three matches...

Still early to rule Rahul out of T20 WC squad: Rohit

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma said that the team's batting order in T20Is is still not set and him opening...

Sandra Oh calls for more help for Asian-American community

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pennsylvania, March 21 (IANS) Actress Sandra Oh called out the recent surge in hate crimes against the Asian American community and urged the...

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maha govt

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at the Maharashtra government on Twitter.Kangana reacted to a news piece...

Rani's new film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' announced on birthday

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to feature in a new film titled 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates