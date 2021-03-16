ADVERTISEMENT
Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship, defending champions Haryana routed Tamil Nadu 23-0, Jharkhand thrashed Delhi 16-0, and Uttar Pradesh mauled Bihar 11-0. All three winners and Odisha progressed to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Haryana will face Uttar Pradesh in the first match of March 17 while Odisha will clash with hosts Jharkhand later that day.

In the first quarterfinal encounter of the day, Haryana’s Kanika Siwach scored five goals (1st minute, 9th, 19th, 22nd, and 28th) while Sakshi Rana (4th, 15th, 21st, 36th) scored four goals against Tamil Nadu. Tamanna Yadav (26th, 34th, 35th) scored three goals while Shashi Khasa (8th, 50th), Manisha (22nd, 37th), Saavi (24th, 27th) and Bhateri (19th, 55th) scored two goals each. Ishika (14th), Nandni (52nd) and Sejal (57th) scored one goal each for Haryana.

In the second quarterfinal match, Odisha overpowered Punjab 5-1. Dipika Barwa (37th, 51st) netted twice while Nisha Dadel (13th), Rambha Kujur (41st) and Kanika Kerketta (27th) scored one goal each. Punjab captain Sukhveer Kaur (55th) bagged a consolation late goal.

In the third quarterfinal match, Uttar Pradesh registered a commanding 11-0 win against Bihar to enter the last-four stage. Khushi Rathor (40th, 43rd, 57th) and Vandana Patel (13th, 31st, 39th) each scored hat-tricks. Sunita Kumari (18th, 49th) and Pushpanjali Sonkar (11th, 56th) scored two goals each while Peetambari Kumari (15th) scored one goal.

In the final match of the day, Jharkhand marched to a 16-0 win against Delhi in another high-scoring quarter-final game. Sweety Dungdung (14th, 15th, 20th, 49th, 49th) was the star of the show with five goals. Nisha Minj (9th, 18th, 54th) and Fulmani Bhengra (7th, 32nd, 58th) scored three goals each. Balo Horo (12th, 51st) scored two goals while Purnima Barwa (23rd), Binima Dhan (32nd) and captain Niru Kullu (29th) picked up a goal each.

