Sub-junior hockey: Odisha and MP academies to clash in final

Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-2 to set up a clash with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, who beat SGPC Hockey Academy 3-1, in the final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre registered a comfortable 5-2 win against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to seal a spot in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Ricky Tonjam (14′, 47′) and Aryan Xess (30′, 33′) starred with two goals each, while Premdayal Giri (52′) chipped in a goal in Odisha academy. Gursewak Singh (36′) and Lovenoor Singh (58′) were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Hockey India informed in a press release.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat SGPC Hockey Academy 3-1 with Saddam Ahmad (12′), Zameer Mohammad (26′), and captain Ali Ahmad (49′) scoring a goal each. Joban Singh (21′) scored the only goal for SGPC Hockey Academy.

The final will be played on Sunday morning with the 3rd/4th Place match between Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy scheduled before that.

–IANS

bsk