World Sports

Sub-junior hockey: Sakshi hits 8 goals in Haryana's 30-0 win

By Glamsham Bureau
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 10 (IANS) Champions Haryana mauled Rajasthan 30-0 while Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha also registered wins on the first day of the 11th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship here on Wednesday.

In Pool A, defending champions Haryana defeated Rajasthan 30-0. Sakshi Rana was the star of the show with a staggering eight-goal haul. Kanika Siwach grabbed five goals while Tammana Yadav and Sejal scored four each. Ishika ended up with three goals. Bhateri and Saavi each bagged two in what was a goal fest.

Haryana wasted no time asserting their dominance as they raced to a 6-0 by the end of the first quarter. Their scoring spree continued, registering seven goals each in the second and the third quarter before plundering 10 in the fourth.

Hosts Jharkhand were also in fine form in their Pool B opener against Gujarat, registering a comprehensive 17-0 win. Binima Dhan scored six goals whereas Fulmani Bhengra and Captain Niru Kullu recorded hat-tricks. Anupriya Soren netted two while Edlin Bage, Rina Kumari, Purnima Barwa and Sweety Dungdung managed to get a goal each.

In the first match of the day, Delhi Hockey eased past Bengal with a 6-0 win in the Pool G encounter. Muskan (14th minute, 50th) put Delhi in the lead towards the end of the first quarter. Subham (19th, 38th) doubled the lead before Delhi ran rampant in the third quarter with a three-goal burst in just four minutes. Khushi (39th) and Kumkum (43th) also got on the score-sheet for the Delhi side.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by a dominant 9-0 margin in a Pool H clash. HA Tushara (10th, 49th, 48th) netted a hat-trick while NA Ananya (22nd, 38th) and captain SB Nisarga (17th, 58th) bagged two goals each.

–IANS

qma/

