ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sub-junior men's hockey nationals: Haryana, Jharkhand in final

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Jind (Haryana), March 24 (IANS) Haryana and Jharkhand will lock horns in the title clash of the 11th Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship here on Thursday.

Haryana booked their place in the summit event with a resounding 7-0 win against Manipur in the first semi-final match. Prikshit Panchal (7th minute, 29th) scored two goals while Jeetpal (15th), Sumit (24th), Amit Khasa (46th), Sukhwinder (58th) and Amandeep (60th) scored a goal each in Haryana’s commanding win.

“We prepared very well before the start of the tournament and I couldn’t have asked more from the boys in the semi-final against Manipur, who are a good team. Today, we showed a lot of fight. We need to be wary of Jharkhand’s threat in the final. But I am confident that we can win the title,” Haryana coach Gurvinder Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second semi-final match, Jharkhand beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-1 in a shootout after the regulation time ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

Jharkhand were in control after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Nmit Dohdray (3rd) and Abhishek Tigga (16th). Uttar Pradesh pulled one back in the fourth quarter with Raza Ali (50th) scoring a field goal. With just one minute left for full time, Shahrukh Ali (59th) scored to level scores 2-2.

Jharkhand goalkeeper Duga Munda saved three of Uttar Pradesh’s attempts in the shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our target was to reach the semi-finals, but I’m delighted that the boys held their nerve today,” Jharkhand coach Adam Horo said after his side’s thrilling win. “I am delighted that we have reached the final. Honestly, I was nervous before the shootout as we didn’t get enough practice time but our goalkeeper was fantastic. As a coach, I am proud of my boys.”

The third place match between Manipur and Uttar Pradesh will start at 9 am on Thursday while the final match will commence at 4 pm.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSAI Academy, Naval Tata Centre in sub-junior women's hockey final
Next articleNo sir, I am a fast bowler! Prasidh Krishna
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SAI Academy win Junior Women's Academy hockey title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the...
Read more
Sports

SAI Academy win sub-junior women's academy hockey title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 5-4 via penalty shootout,...
Read more
Sports

Jharkhand win 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Hockey title

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jind (Haryana), March 25 (IANS) Jharkhand beat Haryana 3-1 via penalty shootout to clinch the 11th Sub-Junior Men's National Championship hockey title here...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates