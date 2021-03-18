ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sub junior women's hockey: Haryana, Jharkhand in final

By Glamsham Bureau
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 17 (IANS) Defending champions Haryana and hosts Jharkhand stormed into the final of the 11th Sub Junior Women’s National Championship with resounding victories here on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final match, Haryana romped to a comprehensive 10-0 win against Uttar Pradesh. Tamanna Yadav (6th minute, 53rd, 55th) led her team’s charge with a fine hat-trick. Kanika Siwach (19th, 34th) and Ishika (25th, 38th) scored two goals each. Sejal (9th), Shashi Khasa (17th), Bhateri (48th) scored one goal each.

Kanika and Tamanna are currently atop the goal scoring charts with 15 goals each.

In the second semi-final match, Jharkhand beat Odisha 5-0 to book a place in the summit event. Nisha Minj’s goals (7th, 21st) put Jharkhand 2-0 up at half-time. The hosts further extended their lead in the second half. In-form Fulmani Bhengra (43rd, 50th) ended with two goals while Purnima Barwa (35th) scored one goal.

The third/fourth place match between Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will begin at 11 am on Thursday. The final match between Haryana and Jharkhand will start at 3 pm.

–IANS

qma/

