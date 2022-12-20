'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram to attend Lanka Premier League final

Colombo, Dec 20 (IANS) Pakistan cricket legend and former ODI World Champion Wasim Akram will be in attendance during the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), set to be held on December 23.

Akram, nicknamed Sultan of Swing, is one of the most renowned figures in the cricket world. The brand ambassador of the Lanka Premier League, is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, having picked up 916 international wickets.

“My association with the Lanka Premier League has been terrific. I am excited to see the final. I have been following the league and have seen some superb performances from young domestic players. Congratulations to IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket for successfully hosting the tournament in a short span of time,” Akram was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are excited about Wasim Akram confirming his presence for the final match. He has been a role model for several youngsters and I am sure that these young players will get an opportunity to interact with him and learn from his experience.”

Speaking on how the LPL is helping in boosting the country’s economy, he said, “This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent. I am sure we will see several players from the LPL playing for the national cricket team in the coming years.”

Tournament director, Samantha, said,”We are looking forward to Wasim Akram gracing us with his presence for the final. The league has seen some exciting young players and I wish them the best for their future.”

