scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram to attend Lanka Premier League final

By Glamsham Bureau

Colombo, Dec 20 (IANS) Pakistan cricket legend and former ODI World Champion Wasim Akram will be in attendance during the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), set to be held on December 23.

Akram, nicknamed Sultan of Swing, is one of the most renowned figures in the cricket world. The brand ambassador of the Lanka Premier League, is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, having picked up 916 international wickets.

“My association with the Lanka Premier League has been terrific. I am excited to see the final. I have been following the league and have seen some superb performances from young domestic players. Congratulations to IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket for successfully hosting the tournament in a short span of time,” Akram was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday.

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are excited about Wasim Akram confirming his presence for the final match. He has been a role model for several youngsters and I am sure that these young players will get an opportunity to interact with him and learn from his experience.”

Speaking on how the LPL is helping in boosting the country’s economy, he said, “This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent. I am sure we will see several players from the LPL playing for the national cricket team in the coming years.”

Tournament director, Samantha, said,”We are looking forward to Wasim Akram gracing us with his presence for the final. The league has seen some exciting young players and I wish them the best for their future.”

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
I-League: AIFF forfeit result of match between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC
Next article
Tata Open Maharashtra: U.S. Open winners Ram-Salisbury; Bopanna, 3 other Indians in doubles fray
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nora Fatehi

Pragya Jaiswal

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US