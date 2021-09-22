HomeWorldSports

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Natarajan tests Covid+; match to go ahead

By Glamsham Bureau
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Natarajan tests Covid+; match to go ahead
- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 during a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of the team’s match against Delhi Capitals later on Wednesday. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

An IPL media advisory issued on Wednesday said that, “The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation: 1. Vijay Shankar – Player; 2. Vijay Kumar – Team Manager; 3. Shyam Sundar J – Physiotherapist; 4. Anjana Vannan – Doctor; 5. Tushar Khedkar – Logistics Manager; 6. Periyasamy Ganesan – Net Bowler.

- Advertisement -

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the statement added.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

akm/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRana Daggubati, Venkatesh to star in Hindi adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’
Next articleRajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,418FansLike
43,862FollowersFollow
6,241FollowersFollow
57,520FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv