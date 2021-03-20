ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Navneet Singh

Panaji, March 19 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be unlucky for Indian star professional boxer Vijender Singh as his rival, Artysh Lopsan of Russia, ended his unbeaten streak by winning their super middleweight bout on Friday night.

The referee stopped the contest in the fifth round as Lopsan’s left uppercut sent Singh crashing to the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eight-round duel, nicknamed ‘Battle on Ship’, turned out to be a one-sided affair. Vijender, the 35-year-old poster boy of Indian boxing, looked visibly tired after the third round. And in the fourth round, the Lopsan with a combination of left and right punches thrice sent the Indian on the mat.

This was Vijender’s first professional bout in more than 15 months, partly due to the Covid pandemic as all sporting activities had stopped. In his 12th bout held in Dubai in November 2019, the Haryana boxer had defeated Ghana’s Charles Adamu.

Vijender looked bit rusty from the first round. With his better reach, 26-year-old Lopsan took advantage of his height and kept his rival at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Competing for the first outside Europe, that too in the warm and humid conditions here, the Lopsan didn’t show any sign of fatigue. He kept the pressure on despite receiving some hard punches on the body.

This was Lopsan’s seventh pro bout while Vijender had played 12 before this one.

The Russian had won four bouts before this one while lost one and one had ended in a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

nns/qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKailash Kher: Mumbai will remain my 'mashuka' for life
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'Vax alone is unlikely to contain Covid infections in UK'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 19 (IANS) Vaccinating all adults in the UK is unlikely to achieve herd immunity and fully contain the virus, a new...
Read more
Technology

Sony is now part-owner of Evo esports tournament: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Sony and RTS, a new venture from Endeavor's esports business, have acquired the prestigious Evo esports tournament through...
Read more
News

Ram Gopal Varma's 'D Company' gets postponed

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced on Friday that his upcoming film "D Company" will be postponed owing to rise...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends

Kailash Kher: Mumbai will remain my 'mashuka' for life

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher has professed his love for Mumbai, recalling how his talent was recognised in the city."Since childhood...

Smaran Sahu on playing cop: Felt the uniform's power

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) "Masaba Masaba" actor Smaran Sahu, who plays a police officer in the new psycho-thriller "Bekaaboo 2", says he felt...

Abhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has been training hard for his upcoming film "Nikamma". He is preparing for a special song...

Hailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber."I was...

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with "Ram Setu" co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates