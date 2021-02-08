ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Suspension of 22 shooters likely to be revoked

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The suspension of 22 shooters, including Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal, from the national championships for disciplinary reasons will come up for review after the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president, Raninder Singh said that he would persuade general body of the NRAI, scheduled to meet on March 5, to stay the decision of suspension.

Yashaswini, the Olympic quota winner in women’s 10m air pistol, was among the list of banned shooters. She is competing in the national selection trails starting on Tuesday here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

“It has always been our endeavour to act in the best interests of our sport and our shooters. As such, no one is as pained as us when at times severe action is needed to be taken on anyone belonging to the shooting fraternity, most of all, on our shooters. I received several requests from the parents and the affected shooters themselves on the recent decision taken by the governing body. As such I have decided to refer the decision to the general body, scheduled to meet early next month, and persuade them to not implement the said decision. However, this will certainly be a one-off, and any such disciplinary breach, will not be tolerated in the future,” said the NRAI president in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meeting of the NRAI’s governing body held last Friday, a decision was taken to ban shooters who had participated in unauthorised online shooting competitions during pandemic.

“The governing body had taken a decision to ban shooters from the next national championships,” said DVS Rao, secretary general of NRAI, in a text message.

The banned shooters included International para shooter Sriharsha R. Devaraddi, Keshav Sharma, Vikram Singh Bhati, Imroz Ahmed, Pratyush Aman Barik, Tarun Kumar Dahiya, Meenal Yadav, Tejpreet Kaur Oberoi, Dilpreet Singh, Rajeev Ranjan, Visnu Shivraj Pandian, Krishan Kumar, Jyothi H Sannakki and Ishank Ahuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision was too harsh and that too before the national selection trials starting Tuesday. It would put additional pressure on the shooter participating in the trials,” said a national level coach.

–IANS

nns/kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleED probe sought against Mukul Deora’s alleged benami Swiss bank account over ‘The White Tiger’ funding
Next articleTop shooters gear up for ISSF World Cup selection trials
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Motion capture work on Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's 'Adipurush' begins

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Motion capture work on Om Raut's ambitious upcoming directorial Adipurush started on Tuesday. The film stars Telugu star Prabhas and...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Vishal Verma - 0
Ludo movie review is here. The Netflix original dark comedy crime saga is directed by Anurag Basu.
Read more
News

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 announced; release on Eid 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After the lockdown restrictions were eased by the Government, several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work while maintaining the safety norms. SATYAMEVA JAYATE...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

BCCI to use drones for live aerial shooting of cricket tourneys

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Centre has given conditional permission to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to deploy...

Pitch holds up with grassy patches, Indians unhappy

Top shooters gear up for ISSF World Cup selection trials

BBL 10 most-watched tournament in league history

England set India 420-run target to win first Test

Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan sweep Test series against Proteas

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021