ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Swiss Open badminton: Rankireddy-Shetty in men's doubles semis

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Basel (Switzerland), March 6 (IANS) Second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India rallied hard to beat Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21, 21-19, 21-12 to enter men’s doubles semi-finals in the Swiss Open BWF World Tour Super 300 on Saturday.

The rivals have played against each other three times now, with the 13th ranked Indian duo winning their head-to-head encounters against the 13th ranked Malaysians twice. The Indians’ latest win came at the $140,000 prize money tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel on Saturday.

Rankireddy and Shetty will now play sixth seeds Danish pair Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had stormed into the women’s and men’s singles semi-finals, respectively.

Srikanth defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-19, 21-15 in 44 minutes in a quarterfinal match. The Indian will now play top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Sindhu beat fifth seed Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16 23-21 in a quarterfinal match in 59 minutes. She will now clash with fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the other Indians in the fray lost and fell by the wayside.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBagan face resurgent NorthEast in 1st leg of semis (Match Preview 112)
Next articleSix Indian boxers enter men's semi-finals at Boxam International
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sindhu, Srikanth enter semi-finals of Swiss Open badminton

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Basel, March 5 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth on Friday stormed into the women's and men's singles semi-finals, respectively,...
Read more
News

Kiren Rijiju replies to Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday responded to a tweet posted by Danish badminton player Mathias Boe seeking help
Read more
News

Sara Ali Khan’s quirky post for Iggy Potter

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday on Friday has penned a hilarious note
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021