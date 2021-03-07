Swiss Open finals: Sindhu, Marin renew rivalry

ADVERTISEMENT

Basel, March 7 (IANS) Reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu will face Olympic champion Carolina Marin in a clash of the top two seeds in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 on Sunday. This will be the 14th time that the two players face each other in their senior career and Marin currently leads the head to head record 7-6.

Sindhu had lost her last two matches against Marin and has beaten the Spaniard just once in the last four matches. However, it has been more than two years since the pair faced each other with the last match between the two being in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters on January 25, 2019.

The match between Sindhu and Marin will be the last of the Swiss Open finals on Sunday. The matches start at 3.30pm IST with Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje facing French sixth-seeded pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the mixed doubles final.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be followed by the women’s doubles final between third-seeded Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva and Malaysia’s Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan. Denmark’s top seed Viktor Axelsen, who beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles semi-final, then plays Thai eighth seed Kunlavut Vtidsarn.

This will be followed by the men’s doubles final between Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel and Danish sixth-seeded pair Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, who beat India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the semi-finals. The tournament then ends with Sindhu’s women’s singles final against Marin.

Swiss Open finals schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT

Starts 11 am local time (3.30 pm IST)

Mixed doubles: Mathias Christiansen & Alexandra Boje vs Thom Gicquel & Delphine Delrue

Women’s doubles: Gabriela Stoeva & Stefani Stoeva vs Tan Pearly & Thinaah Muralitharan

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s singles: Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Men’s doubles: Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel vs Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen

Women’s singles: Carolina Marin vs PV Sindhu

–IANS

rkm/pgh