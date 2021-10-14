T20 WC: Ireland, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Scotland register win in warm-up matches

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) Ireland, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Scotland have registered victories in their respective Thursday’s warm-up matches, which are being played ahead of the beginning of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

A quick look at the results;

Ireland beat Bangladesh by 33 runs:

In Abu Dhabi, Ireland fine-tuned their preparations for Round 1 by clinching a victory against Bangladesh. Batting first, they posted a total of 177/3 on the board, and then bowled Bangladesh out for 144, which will do their confidence a world of good leading into the tournament.

Sri Lanka beat Papua New Guinea by 39 runs:

In another fixture in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka clinched their second win in the warm-ups by registering a relatively comfortable victory against Papua New Guinea. Lankans put up a score of 162/5 on the board and then managed to restrict PNG to 123/7 in their 20 overs.

Netherlands beat Oman by 4 runs:

In Dubai, the Netherlands won their second warm-up fixture against Oman in a hard-fought encounter. Chasing 166, Oman fell short by a mere four runs after being restricted to 161/8. It was a good batting performance by the Dutch, who put up a total of 165/4 on the board.

Scotland beat Namibia by 19 runs:

The second warm-up fixture of the day in Dubai between Scotland and Namibia was a run-fest. Batting first, Scotland put up a massive total of 203/7 on the board. Namibia came up with a valiant effort while chasing, scoring 184/5 in their 20 overs, falling short by 19 runs.

The Men’s T20 WC will begin with a Round 1, Group B match between co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat on October 17.

–IANS

avn/cs