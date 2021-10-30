T20 WC: Playing India in world events is always exciting, says NZ's Boult

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes that playing India in the world events is always an exciting match. He added that his team will be hopeful of making an upset in a crucial Group 2 ‘Super 12’ match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India on Sunday and get them off to winning ways in the rest of the tournament.

Tipped as a virtual do-or-die match in Dubai on Sunday, both India and New Zealand are looking to open their accounts in the tournament and keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. New Zealand have the upper hand over India, winning both matches against the 2007 champions across all editions of the men’s T20 World Cup.

“When it comes to these world events, playing India is always an exciting match. The fans and the audience that comes with it is very exciting. Of course, as players, we want to take on the best players and showcase our skills etc. We have had some good memories but really excited about tomorrow night in terms of the style of cricket that we play and try to play in the right spirits with a smile on our face.

“Really look to enjoy the game. We are very excited by the stage we will be on tomorrow night. Hopefully, we can upset and get our campaign on to a winning form and carry on throughout the tournament. Hopefully, it is a good one,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Boult was of the opinion that whatever New Zealand will be asked to do after the toss against India, they will look to do the job with aplomb. “Whatever we do first, we have to do extremely well. India brings a lot of challenges with a quality batting lineup. But with the ball, I think we just need to be clear with our options of how to shut these guys down and give them a bigger chase as possible. It’s going to be a good challenge. Our first game in Dubai and the wicket looks pretty good there. Really looking forward to taking them on.”

Boult was hopeful of finding some swing in Dubai in order to replicate what Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi did against India last Sunday. Afridi’s opening burst claimed openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in power-play followed by Virat Kohli in the back-end of the innings, setting the base for a resounding 10-wicket victory for Pakistan’s first ever men’s T20 World Cup win over India in Dubai.

“I thought the way Shaheen bowled the other night was amazing. But there are some amazing quality batsmen in the Indian batting line-up. Early wickets are definitely a focus for us as a bowling group. We just need to be nice and clear and accurate when we try to put the ball. Hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can do what Shaheen did the other night,” signed off the 32-year-old.

–IANS

nr/akm