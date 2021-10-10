T20 Wold Cup: Sri Lanka pick Nissanka, Dananjaya in final squad

- Advertisement -

Colombo, Oct 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Sunday announced their final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Sri Lanka added Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya, and Binura Fernando to the final squad of 15 from the provisional squad that was announced earlier.

Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, and Praveen Jayawickrama, who were initially part of the squad, failed to make the cut. Lahiru Madushanka too missed out after suffering a fractured collarbone during the T20I series against South Africa.

The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as the team begins its campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the first round, where they have also drawn Ireland and the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who made his T20I debut in the first match against South Africa and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, has been included. The youngster was also impressive in his ODI debut earlier this week, picking up a four-wicket haul.

The fast bowling department will be led by Dushmantha Chameera in the company of Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

–IANS

avn/bsk