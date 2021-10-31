T20 World Cup: Afghanistan hammer Namibia by 62 runs

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (IANS) All-round Afghanistan hammered Namibia by 62 runs in a Super 12 stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

With this comprehensive victory, Afghanistan go second in the table with four points in three Super 12 matches in the tournament.

Riding on some entertaining knocks by Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33), Afghanistan posted 160/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shahzad and Zazai, Asghar Afghan (31) and Mohammad Nabi (32) also played vital innings for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia lost wickets at regular intervals and could only score 98-9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 62 runs.

David Wiese (26 off 30) was the top-scorer for Namibia while Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26) and Hamid Hassan (3/9) were the main wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 160/5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45, Hazratullah Zazai 33; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21) win against Namibia 98-9 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26, Hamid Hassan 3/9)

