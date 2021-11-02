HomeWorldSports

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan help Pakistan to 189/2

By Glamsham Bureau
Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 50 balls) struck contrasting fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 189/2 in 20 overs against Namibia in a Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Skipper Babar Azam completed his third successive half-century as he blasted 70 off 49 deliveries while Rizwan carried his bat through, blasting four boundaries and a six off the final over by JJ Smit as Pakistan tested their batting order against a weak side after chasing targets in their three wins so far. Mohammad Hafeez contributed an unbeaten 32 off 16 balls as Pakistan top-order dominated the proceedings.

Brief scores

Pakistan 189/2 in 20 overs (Babar 70, Rizwan 79*, Mohammed Hafeez 32 not out; David Wiese 1/30) against Namibia.

–IANS

bsk

