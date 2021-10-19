T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

- Advertisement -

Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 19 (IANS) Bangladesh produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Oman by 26 runs in the 6th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Tuesday.

Riding on fighting knocks by Mohammad Naim (64 off 50) and Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29), Bangladesh posted a total of 153 all out in 20 overs.

For Oman, Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan were the most successful of the bowlers with three wickets each while Kaleemullah picked two.

In reply, Oman batters Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati made full use of the fielding restrictions and kept the scoreboard ticking. They were 70/2 and needed 84 from 10 overs.

However, once Prajapati got out, wickets fell at regular intervals. Once Jatinder lost his wicket, the middle order was exposed and struggled against the Bangladesh bowling attack. In the end, Oman were restricted to 127/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 26 runs.

With this win, Bangladesh kept their hopes alive for a spot in the Super 12s.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153-10 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64 off 50, Shakib Al Hasan 42 off 29; Bilal Khan 3/18) beat Oman 127/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40 off 33; Mustafizur Rahman 4/36, Shakib Al Hasan 3/28).

–IANS

avn/bsk