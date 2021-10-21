T20 World Cup: Bangladesh hammer PNG by 84 runs, advance to Super-12

- Advertisement -

Al Amerat, Oct 21 (IANS) A clinical Bangladesh hammered Papua New Guinea by 84 runs in the 9th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, here on Thursday.

Riding on a quickfire fifty by skipper Mahmudullah (50 off 28) and a vital knock by Shakib Al Hasan (46 off 37), Bangladesh posted a total of 181/7 in 20 overs.

Apart from Mahmudullah and Shakib, the likes of Liton Das (29) and Afif Hossain (21) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Chasing a challenging target for victory, PNG crumbled under the pressure and lost wickets in clusters. They never looked comfortable during the chase and were finally bowled for 97-10 in 19.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 84 runs.

Kiplin Doriga (46 off 34) remained not out till the end and was the highest scorer for PNG while Shakib Al Hasan (4/9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (2/21) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh.

With this win, Bangladesh are now officially through to the Super-12 of the tournament.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 181-7 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 50, Shakib Al Hasan 46; Kabua Morea 2/26) beat Papua New Guinea 97-10 in 19.3 Overs (Kiplin Doriga 46 off 34; Shakib Al Hasan 4/9, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/21 )

–IANS

avn/cs