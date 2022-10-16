T20 World Cup: De Leede, Klaasen, Pringle spells help Netherlands restrict UAE to 111/8

Geelong, Oct 16 (IANS) Brilliant spells from fast bowlers Bas de Leede, Fred Klaasen and left-arm spinner Tim Pringle helped the Netherlands restrict UAE to a lowly 111/8 in 20 overs in the second match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Kardinia Oval, Geelong, on Sunday.

It was an innings where the UAE were devoid of momentum right from the word go, after captain CP Rizwan elected to bat first. After getting 31/0 in power-play, Chirag Suri fell to Roelof van der Merwe while the move to promote Kashif Daud as a pinch-hitter didn’t give substantial returns for the UAE.

Muhammad Waseem was the top-scorer for the UAE with 41 runs, but he made those runs off 47 deliveries. After making 54/2 in the middle overs, the UAE batters succumbed to the pressure of going for the big hits, falling quickly in the last five overs as Netherlands picked six wickets for 26 runs in the last five overs.

For the Netherlands, de Leede was pick of the bowlers with 3/19, with all of his scalps coming in the 19th over. His fellow pacer, left-arm fast bowler Fred Klaassen was good in his spell of 2/13. Pringle (1/13) and van der Merwe (1/19) played key roles too in strangulating the run-flow of the UAE.

Brief Scores: UAE 111/8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 41; Bas de Leede 3/19, Fred Klaasen 2/13) against the Netherlands.

