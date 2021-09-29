T20 World Cup: Each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history, says Rohit

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The stylish opener and the vice-captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma has recalled India’s 2007 Word T20 triumph and urged the men-in-blue brigade to “make it happen” again as they are preparing for the mega sporting spectacle, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Rohit had played three matches in the 2007 ICC World T20, remaining unbeaten in all three of his innings. He smashed an unbeaten 50 against South Africa in a crucial Super 8 clash.

- Advertisement -

“Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true.

“Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It’s been 14 years since, we’ve come a long way, we’ve created many more histories, we’ve had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn’t break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!

- Advertisement -

“This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We’re coming for it. India, let’s make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt,” Rohit said in a post on Instagram.

Players of the Indian T20 squad are currently preparing for the ICC event by playing for their respective franchises in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs