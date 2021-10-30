T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl against Australia

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against Australia in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

England remained unchanged while Australia brought in Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh for this important clash.

“We’ll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass. We’ve got the same team. He (Wood) hasn’t been 100% yet. Delighted the way we have started,” said Morgan at the toss.

“We would have done the same. Put runs on the board and defend it later on. One change. Ashton Agar in for Mitch Marsh. He (Warner) is a great player, been a great player for 10 years,” said Australia skipper Aaron Finch at the toss.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

–IANS

avn/bsk