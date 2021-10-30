T20 World Cup: Hasaranga, fourth Sri Lanka bowler to claim T20I hat-trick

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Oct 30 (IANS) Sri Lanka lost a thrilling Group 1 match to South Africa four wickets. But there was something for them to cheer on — a hat-trick by their leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Though his effort went in vain, Hasaranga registered himself in the record books.

Hasaranga became the fourth bowler from Sri Lanka after Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga (did it twice), and Akila Dananjaya to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.

He also became the third bowler after Brett Lee and Curtis Campher to achieve the landmark in Men’s T20 World Cups. Hasaranga is also the fourth bowler after Lee, Perera, and Malinga to take hat-tricks in both ODIs and T20Is.

Hasaranga started by having Aiden Markram clean bowled with a googly on the final ball of the 15th over. On the first ball of the 17th over, Hasaranga got his second wicket as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma picked out the fielder at deep mid-wicket, who leapt in the air to take the catch. On the very next ball, Dwaine Pretorius slogged straight to long-on, giving Hasaranga his hat-trick.

Hasaranga almost got four wickets in four balls when Kagiso Rabada failed to read the googly and was hit on the pad. Sri Lanka immediately reviewed the on-field umpire’s decision which was not out. But replays showed that the ball had pitched outside leg, so the on-field decision stayed. Overall, Hasaranga finished with 3/20 in four overs.

Hasaranga’s hat-trick was the second of the ongoing edition after Campher, the Ireland pacer, grabbed four wickets in as many deliveries against the Netherlands in a Round 1 match at Abu Dhabi. His heroics, though, could not propel Sri Lanka to victory as Rabada and David Miller helped South Africa chase 143 with four wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

–IANS

nr/bsk