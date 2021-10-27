T20 World Cup: I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny, says Warner

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 27 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner believes that people talking about his form sounds quite funny to him. He added that he is in good space and is hitting the ball well in the nets. Warner was left out of the playing eleven of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 after registering scores of 0 and 2.

In the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he amassed 0 and 1. In Australia’s first match against South Africa in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, Warner struck three boundaries before falling for 14.

“From my perspective, I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I’ve played hardly any cricket and then in the IPL I had two games and then they basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

“From my perspective, that’s fine. And warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. The other day (against South Africa) I got my benchmark back with where I should be with my feet and everything. I feel like I’m in a good space, I’m hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn’t be any more ready to go. The other day (against South Africa) I felt like I was one boundary away from having a good innings,” added Warner, who turned 35.

To get back into form, Warner and his opening partner, captain Aaron Finch, have started to practice on polished concrete pitches in Dubai, instead of sluggish practice wickets in the UAE. Both Warner and Finch are practising against wangers, a throwing tool used by coaches in cricket. The wangers help in delivering a skiddy ball with extra pace, helping in stimulating the raw pace of Sri Lanka seamers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.

“My batting coach at home Trent Woodhill flicked me a text and just said to me to try and get back on the ‘syntho’ (synthetic pitches) again and get your feet moving. It’s something I have done at home before.”

“It’s one of those things that you want to feel bat on ball… But it also makes you start moving your feet a little bit more because it’s difficult to get in positions where we’re so used to the ball coming onto the bat.”

“If you don’t get your feet in the right positions and your weight moving forward through the ball, and you’re practicing bad habits at training because you’re not able to get that volume in,” signed off Warner.

Australia are scheduled to face 2014 champions Sri Lanka in their second match of Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

–IANS

nr/cs