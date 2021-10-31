T20 World Cup: I would prefer Shardul over Bhuvi, says VVS Laxman

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former Indian batter VVS Laxman has suggested one change in Team India’s playing XI for the game against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue made a terrible start to the tournament, facing a 10-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. On Sunday night, Virat Kohli’s side will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win match.

Ahead of the clash, Laxman said that the side should bring in all-rounder Shardul Thakur for out-of-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“I would go for Shardul Thakur because Shardul can give runs with the bat, and he’s a wicket-taking option. It also increases the depth in the batting lineup. So, I would definitely go with Shardul ahead of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar),” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“He (Bhuvneshwar) is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi.”

Bhuvneshwar had a poor outing against Pakistan, conceding 25 runs in three overs without a wicket. Since his return to Team India earlier this year, the pacer has been largely inconsistent.

Thakur, meanwhile, is in great form as he recently ended IPL 2021 as joint-third highest wicket-taker, with 21 dismissals to his name in 16 matches. He played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ title triumph.

–IANS

cs/bsk