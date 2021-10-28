T20 World Cup: If Pandya is not bowling, I will consider Ishan Kishan ahead of him, says Gavaskar

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named two replacements for the out-of-form Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Team India’s upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game against New Zealand in Dubai.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign on a terrible note with a 10-wicket hammering to Pakistan. Now the men-in-blue have to win every match in the Super 12 stage to make their case strong for qualifying into the semifinals.

- Advertisement -

Gavaskar advised the Team India to pick Ishan Kishan over Hardik if the all-rounder is not fit to bowl. He also suggested the inclusion of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar.

“If Hardik Pandya is not bowling due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya. And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

- Advertisement -

Both Pandya and Bhuvi flopped with bat and ball in their opening game. Pandya scored just 11 runs from 8 balls after coming into bat at No. 7 while Bhuvneshwar went wicketless from his 3 overs, conceding 25 runs.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs