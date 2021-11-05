T20 World Cup: India thrash Scotland by 8 wickets, give net run rate a big push

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Nov 5 (IANS) KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) went berserk in Power-play as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday. After bowling out Scotland for 85, India made 89/2 with 81 balls to spare. The win means that India has a higher net run rate than Afghanistan and New Zealand.

As expected, India came out all guns blazing. Rohit Sharma began with a slice over point. In the next over, Rahul cracked three boundaries through leg-side off Bradley Wheal. Rahul, in the mood to finish things quickly, slammed back-to-back boundaries off Alasdair Evans followed by Sharma creaming a loft over extra cover.

Sharma welcomed Safyaan Sharif with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket. He went to collect two more fours to take India past the half-century mark in just 23 balls, the fastest team fifty of the tournament. Wheal came in for more thrashing from Rahul, taken apart for two boundaries. Sharma also pulled Wheal for four but the pacer had the last laugh, trapping him plumb lbw with a searing yorker.

Rahul blasted a four and six off Watt before taking a single to reach his half-century in just 18 balls. In an attempt to finish off things in style, Rahul holed out to long-on off the final ball of the power-play. Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase immediately after power-play with a six down the ground to seal India’s second win of the tournament.

Brief scores: Scotland 85 all out (George Munsey 24, Michael Leask 21, Ravindra Jadeja 3/15, Mohammed Shami 3/15) lost to India (KL Rahul 50, Rohit Sharma 30, Bradley Wheal 1/32, Mark Watt 1/16) by eight wickets.

