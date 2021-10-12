T20 World Cup: India to play England, Australia in warm-up matches

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 12 (IANS) India will take on England on October 18 in Dubai and Australia on October 20 in Abu Dhabi, in their two warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India, who open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super 12 match on October 24, will play their two games in the second set of warm-up matches.

- Advertisement -

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The first set of warm-up fixtures began on Tuesday (Oct 12), featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

This set of fixtures will be broadcast in India by Star Sports on their territorial channels and Hotstar.

- Advertisement -

Some key clashes in the second stage include Pakistan v West Indies in Dubai on October 18, New Zealand v Australia on the same day and England v New Zealand and Pakistan v South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 20.

–IANS

bsk