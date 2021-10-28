HomeWorldSports

T20 World Cup: Injured Starc in doubt for Sri Lanka match

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, Oct 28 (IANS) Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is doubtful for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka on Thursday after suffering a leg injury during training. The Australian team management is closely monitoring his condition after he appeared limping and in pain during the nets on Wednesday evening, according to reports in the Australian media.

Starc, one of the world’s top white-ball bowlers, was seen limping and apparently in pain at a nets session at the ICC Academy here on Wednesday evening.

The left-arm pacer was hit just above the right knee while bowling during a net session on Tuesday evening and appeared to be in obvious discomfort.

Though Starc trained and bowled on Wednesday with a compression sleeve on his right leg, he was escorted out of the nets by medical staff before hobbling away for more treatment, appearing in serious discomfort, according to one of the reports.

While the Australian team management is yet to inform officially about his injury and diagnosis, Starc could miss Thursday’s clash against Sri Lanka.

In case Starc is not available, Ashton Agar is likely to come in the playing XI as a replacement.

Starc claimed 2/32 off four overs i’ Australia’s win against South Africa.

–IANS

bsk

