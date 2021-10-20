T20 World Cup: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (IANS) Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in a Group A match of Round 1 in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. Craig Young replaces Ben White in Ireland’s playing eleven while Sri Lanka are unchanged from their seven-wicket win against Namibia on Monday.

After winning the toss, Balbirnie said, “It’s our first night game. Hopefully we can make use of the dew factor. We are going to have a bit smart, doesn’t matter if we bat or bowl first.”

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, “Looks a really good wicket, I think our batters will score big. We have come with a plan for this game. We have discussed a lot about Powerplay batting, first game was awesome. Our confidence level is high after winning the last game.”

Teams;

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wicketkeeper), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Craig Young.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

–IANS

nr/cs