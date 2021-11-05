T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc is our strike weapon, says Finch ahead of WI clash

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of the important clash against West Indies, Australia captain Aaron Finch on Friday said that Mitchell Starc is their strike weapon which they would love to use in their last group match of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup.

Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the last match to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and a win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday would keep their semi-final fate in their own hands.

The Finch-led side bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 73 and it was Starc who started the damage after he bowled Litton Das for nought and later got skipper Mahmudullah Riyad caught behind.

“His (Starc’s) record in all formats of the game is unbelievable, but particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has got so many skills. The ability to take wickets all through the innings with the new ball, at the death in particular, he is as good as anyone in the world,” said Finch about Strac at his pre-match conference.

“So absolutely he is a strike weapon that we love to use any stage we feel we can exploit someone or there is a little weakness, or you want to keep pressing through the middle overs. He is the one you turn to most times,” he added.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also had a sensational bowling spell, coming out with career-best figures of 5-19 as Australia bowled out Bangladesh in 15 overs.

The attacking opener Finch said Zampa has been so consistent over the last couple of years and the spinner always puts the opposition under pressure.

“Oh, he’s a huge weapon. He’s been so consistent over the last couple of years in both white ball formats of the game. He’s someone who we rely on a lot in especially One Day cricket to really control overs through the middle and a really attacking option,” he said.

“It’s the same in T20 cricket. He often bowls maybe sometimes one in the powerplay but then he’ll bowl straight after the powerplay. He puts so much pressure on opposition. His skills are brilliant. He keeps improving,” he added.

