T20 World Cup: My job is to get wickets in middle overs, says Zampa after win against Lanka

Dubai, Oct 28 (IANS) After a fine performance against Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said that his job in the Australia team is to get wickets in the middle overs and make it easy for the bowlers at the back end in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Showing signs of returning back to form, David Warner (65 off 42) smashed a quickfire fifty after a fine performance by bowlers as Australia registered a convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match in Dubai.

Adam Zampa ( 2/12) had a sensational performance with the ball and got the Player of the Match award.

“I find them (Sri Lanka) really challenging. They are very good players of spin, I bowled well tonight and glad I did. I have tended to bowl a little bit in the powerplay, little bit towards the back end in recent times but with the team that we have got, the big three will bowl in the powerplay and Maxwell bowling a couple of overs, my job is to get wickets in the middle and make it easy for the guys at the back end,” said Zampa at the post-match presentation.

Talking about the Dubai pitch, the leg-spinner said, “To be honest it (the surface) was quite slow in the first innings, it spun a little bit more than it did in the second innings. I think the moisture and dew took effect in the second innings.”

Australia captain Finch also praised Zampa for taking big wickets.

“When you’re looking at the impact on the game, Zamps was terrific tonight. He was fantastic, got big wickets. That was a world class performance from him,” he said.

–IANS

avn/cs