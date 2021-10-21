T20 World Cup: New Zealand got as good a chance as anyone, says John Wright

- Advertisement -

Auckland, Oct 21 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Coach John Wright said on Thursday that Kane Williamson and Co. have got ‘as good a chance as anyone’ in the ongoing ICC men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. He added that things can go New Zealands way despite being in a tough group alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two teams from Round 1.

“I think we’ve (New Zealand) got as good a chance as anyone. I mean overnight Afghanistan thrashed the West Indies. Afghanistan are in our group (and) we’ve got quite a tough group because we’ve got Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Wright said on Mornings with Ian Smith show on SENZ.

- Advertisement -

Wright was of the opinion that New Zealand’s batting looked good. But the former India and New Zealand coach believes that the fielding and bowling, termed as the ‘defensive side’ of New Zealand’s game, is also very critical.

“I think their batting looks good (but) in T20 cricket, to be honest, the most consistent part of your game is what I call the defensive side, which is actually your fielding and your bowling because if you get that sorted, you generally know that that can be the consistent part of your game.”

- Advertisement -

“The batting can go up and down, you can have some good days and bad days, but if you’re bowling and you’re fielding is strong, then you’re always in the game.”

Wright is looking forward to the tournament, where he feels that some upsets will happen. “They’ve got a big chance, I mean every team’s got a big chance… if you love your cricket, watch it, because there’s going to be some upsets. And it’s going to be a really interesting competition.”

- Advertisement -

New Zealand start their ICC men’s T20 World Cup campaign on October 27 in a Super 12 match against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

–IANS

nr/bsk