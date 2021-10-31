T20 World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against India

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 31 (IANS) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Williamson said that pacer Adam Milne comes into the playing XI in place of keeper Tim Seifert, which means batter Devon Conway will keep wickets. “Dew factor at this time of the year. It’s been a long break but it now comes thick and fast, Look forward to another challenge.”

India skipper Virat Kohli said that Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur come in for Suryakumar Yadav (lower back spasm) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing eleven.

Kohli added that Kishan will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. “We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand. It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It’s another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes.”

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, and Trent Boult

–IANS

nr/bsk