T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Scotland

Sharjah, Nov 7 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in their final Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals while Scotland are out of contention.

After winning the toss, Azam said that the playing eleven was unchanged. “We want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We are not complacent. To be honest, we are only looking to carry on the momentum.”

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir come in for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans in the playing eleven. “Two fantastic opponents, India and Pakistan, to test ourselves against in these conditions. We have to test ourselves against the best. We came in believing that we are capable of beating them, and that is how we are going out. But we have to go through these kinds of tests. Hopefully, in our journey, we’ve inspired a few people in Scotland and around the world too.”

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, and Bradley Wheal

–IANS

nr/bsk