T20 World Cup: Russell hits Starc for 111-metre six

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (IANS) West Indies power hitter Andre Russell on Saturday smashed a massive 111-metre six in his short but stormy innings against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup here.

It was the biggest six of the 2021 T20 World Cup so far. Russell provided the much-needed impetus for West Indies in the last few overs as he scored 18 off just seven balls.

- Advertisement -

The all-rounder, who came to bat in the 18th over, was delivered a sharp short ball by fast bowler Mitchell Starc in the 20th over, on which he played a magnificent pull shot towards deep mid-wicket.

Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the 38th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/bsk