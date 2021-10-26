T20 World Cup: SA opt to bowl first vs WI, de Kock makes himself unavailable

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 26 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in a Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Shockingly, star South African batter Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for “personal reasons”. Reeza Hendricks has been included in the playing XI, informed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma after the toss.

West Indies have also made one change to their team. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh comes in place of Obed McCoy.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk)s, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

–IANS

cs/akm