T20 World Cup: Sammy picks Hayden Walsh Jr. as key player

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Aug 23 (IANS) Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy has picked leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. as player to watch out for, for the defending champions in the T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE in October and November.

The 37-year-old Sammy, who was captain of West Indies side that won the trophy in 2012 and 2016, added that if Walsh Jr comes good, then the team from the Caribbean can defend their title.

- Advertisement -

“For West Indies, there’s this leg-spinner that has been bowling really well called Hayden Walsh Jr. He’s been working really hard on his game. He is one to watch out for. If he can bowl well for the West Indies in UAE, this is the missing piece of the puzzle. No Samuel Badree so if he can come and do well we will definitely win this tournament,” said Sammy in an ICC Digital Show.

He signalled England batsman Jonny Bairstow to play a decisive role for the 50-over champions in the tournament. “If I say about England, Jonny Bairstow will have to play a crucial role in England’s bating line-up. He is batting really well at the moment.” ‘

- Advertisement -

Sammy pointed out Kagiso Rabada as the key player for South Africa, who are yet to win a trophy in the men’s 20-over and 50-over World Cups. “South Africa, you see somebody like a Quinton de Kock. If there’s one thing I understand it’s that batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments. So for them, Kagiso Rabada – how well he bowls will dictate how far they go.”

He also reckoned that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be an influential figure in the campaign for the 2009 champions. “You look at Pakistan, Babar Azam – his leadership will become so important in that tournament. We all know how classy he is as a batter, if he can make some sound decisions from a captaincy point of view, the bowlers that he has, if he can rotate them well, Pakistan will be a force to be reckoned with.”

- Advertisement -

The men’s T20 World Cup take place between October 17 and November 14 in Oman and UAE. The Super 12 stage of the tournament will begin from October 23.

–IANS

Nr/bsk