T20 World Cup: Sharafuddin approved as replacement for retired Asghar in Afghanistan squad

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Nov 2 (IANS) All-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for retired Asghar Afghan in Afghanistan’s Twenty 20 World Cup squad, the tournament’s Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is.

- Advertisement -

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 approved the replacement of Afghan following concerns over the veteran’s mental well-being,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of Covid-19 quarantine requirements,” it added.

- Advertisement -

A bowling all-rounder, Sharafuddin has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career, claiming figures of 3/27 on debut in the format, back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

The left-arm orthodox spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match against India on November 3.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Afghanistan gave Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.

Afghanistan are placed second in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan (six points) in first.

–IANS

avn/bsk