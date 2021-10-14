T20 World Cup: South Africa unveil two jerseys for mega event

- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Oct 14 (IANS) The South African cricket team on Thursday unveiled two new jerseys for the 2021 edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman.

The first jersey is yellow in color and has the logo of the 2021 T20 World Cup imprinted in the top right corner. On the right-hand side, the logo of Cricket South Africa can also be found on the jersey.

The other jersey that Proteas will sport during the tournament is green in colour.

“Inspired by the vibrant colours of our flag and unique designs of Ndebele art, the #Proteas #T20WorldCup kit honours our heritage and diversity. We celebrate all that is South African as we take on the world,” the Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a tweet.

The South African cricket team has never won the T20 World Cup. In fact, they have never qualified for the final in the tournament’s history.

Temba Bavuma led South Africa to open their campaign in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup against Australia in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium on October 23.

They are grouped with England, Australia, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers from Round 1 for this year’s T20 World Cup.

–IANS

avn/cs