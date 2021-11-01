T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Nov 1 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

“The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. The youngsters will gain (from) this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here,” said Shanaka after winning the toss.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said that he would have bowled as well. “It’s a different challenge tonight, change in conditions and against a challenging opposition. Everyone has pulled well and are fresh. If you’re looking to have success in this tournament you’re going to have to do both, and do both extremely well. We have played as a group and that’s the way we will go.”

Both Sri Lanka and England are playing with unchanged playing elevens. England are at the top of Group 1 with wins in all their matches while Sri Lanka are at fourth place with one win and two losses.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara

–IANS

nr/bsk